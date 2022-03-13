More than 440 tonnes of food transported to Ukraine from Germany

More than 440 tonnes of food have been brought to Ukraine by an office set up by the German government to ensure that commercial donations reach the areas where they are needed most, as Russia's relentless war on its neighbour shows no sign of easing.



Some 20 truckloads of almost 700 pallets of supplies have been dispatched since the initiative was set up around a week ago, the Ministry of Food said.



The supplies consist mainly of basic foodstuffs, water, juice, baby food and canned fish and meat donated by several German trading and food companies, the government said.



"Every day we receive new reports of further terrible destruction. Solidarity with Ukraine and its people is a matter of honour," German Food and Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir told dpa.



Özdemir thanked all the companies that were providing aid so quickly and without unnecessary bureaucracy. "We are doing everything we can to help the people in the war zones."



The relief supplies are being shipped to Ukraine through Poland. The Ukrainian authorities then distribute the goods where they are needed, particularly to Kharkiv and Mariupol where desperation is growing amid Russia's ongoing bombardment of its neighbour.



In total, companies have promised to supply some 90 truckloads of goods, with almost 3,000 pallets, including those already delivered.



Germany's federal coordination office was set up to coordinate business donations and align supply with requests coming from Ukraine. It works with Ukrainian public agencies to identify where needs are and then notifies German companies which have offered help, the ministry said.



