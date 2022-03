Kyiv has set aside two-week supply of food in case of blockade, say local authorities

Kyiv's city administration on Sunday said it had set aside a two-week reserve of essential food items in case the city is blockaded by Russian forces.

"The city has prepared for possible actions in the event of a blockade. The two million Kyiv residents who have not left their homes will not be without support if the situation worsens," it said in an online statement.