At Antalya Diplomacy Forum, EU official says Turkey is ‘important’ country for bloc

Turkey is an "important" country for the European Union, an EU official said at Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Speaking at a panel, titled Europe's neighbors, Europe as a neighbor, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi made evaluations about Turkey's EU membership process.

"I think Turkey is not only a key partner, but also a very important friend. It was a difficult decision to suspend Turkey's membership process," he said.

He mentioned that Turkey is also an important partner of Europe in the problem of illegal migration, and also a major economic partner.

Stating that the countries in Balkans that want to join the EU have made progress at different levels, Varhelyi noted that the countries applying for membership should ensure real integration with the EU and complete their economic, social and political processes.

Regarding Varhelyi's remarks on the suspension of Turkey's EU membership process, Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU affairs, Faruk Kaymakçı reminded that there is no "suspension" situation and that the negotiation process continues.

The three-day high-level Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the resort city of Antalya concluded on Sunday. The event brought together participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state, 80 government ministers, and 39 representatives of international organizations.

