Evacuations, Armenia ties, nuclear talks, Kabul: Turkey in Antalya Forum

Turkey's foreign minister confirmed on Sunday that a Turkish mosque in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol remains intact after reports of a rocket landing 700 meters (2,300 feet) from the building.

In a news conference concluding the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the "pulse of diplomacy" had beaten at the event over the past four days, adding that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had held 11 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum, while Çavuşoğlu himself held 67.

He added: "600 members of press from 27 countries attended the second edition of forum."

Citing President Erdoğan's opening remarks on Friday, Çavuşoğlu said the forum focused on "how to better utilize diplomacy with aims to eliminate global inequalities."

He also noted that Turkey welcomes talks held at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum contributing to diplomacy and dialogue.

Çavuşoğlu further informed that at least 14,480 Turkish citizens were evacuated from Ukraine since the start of war on Feb. 24.

The Turkish foreign minister stressed the need for a humanitarian cease-fire and corridor, including in the city of Mariupol, noting that the issue was discussed at a trilateral meeting with Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya on Wednesday.

Commenting on talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Çavuşoğlu said the Armenian minister voiced Yerevan's willingness to launch peace talks with Azerbaijan.

NUCLEAR TALKS HOPES

Çavuşoğlu also noted that Turkey hopes Russia will not take a negative stance during talks to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal after a last-minute demand by Moscow forced talks to pause.

Negotiators have reached the final stages of discussions to restore the deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, long seen by the West as a cover for developing atomic bombs.

But Russian demands of guarantees to protect its trade with Iran after it was hit with a slew of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine risked a collapse of talks.

Çavuşoğlu said in the conference that any negative stance by Moscow would impact everyone, including Russia.

KABUL AIRPORT

Çavuşoğlu made remarks also about the relations with the Taliban, saying that the talks on operating the Kabul airport were still underway, a day after he met acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in southern Turkey.

Turkey has said it would be open to operating Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport along with Qatar, following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in August, but only if its security demands are met.

Asked about inviting Taliban officials to a diplomacy forum in southern Turkey at the weekend, Çavuşoğlu told reporters this did not mean Ankara recognised the Taliban leadership, but added the interim government in Afghanistan must be heard.