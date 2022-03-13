American journalist shot dead by Russian troops in Ukraine’s Irpin: Report

An American journalist has been killed and another wounded by Russian troops in the Irpin city, located near Ukraine's capital Kyiv, local media reported on Sunday.

The 51-year-old video journalist, identified as Brent Renauld, was shot dead, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted Andriy Nebitov, chief of the police in the Kyiv region, as saying.

Earlier, it was reported in different sections of media that the deceased was currently working for The New York Times.

However, The New York Times said in a statement: "Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine. Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Time press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago."

Brent was a "talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years," the statement added.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 2.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 2 million more displaced within the country.

At least 579 civilians have also been killed and 1,002 injured in Ukraine, according to UN estimates.

While the EU, US, and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations in Russia.