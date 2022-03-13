Almost 1.7 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland

Almost 1.7 million people from Ukraine have fled to Poland since the start of th e Russian invasion on February 24, the Polish Border Guard tweeted on Sunday.



On Saturday alone, around 79,800 people crossed the border, an increase of 5% compared to the previous day. The influx was particularly strong at the Medyka border crossing in the Subcarpathia Province.



On Sunday, another 16,800 Ukrainians were registered between midnight (2300 GMT) and 7:00 am, the border guard said.



No official information is currently available about how many of the refugees stayed in Poland and how many have already travelled onwards to other EU states.

