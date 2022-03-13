Air strike launched on Ukraine military base near Polish border - Lviv authorities

An air strike was launched on a Ukrainian military base Yavoriv in the west of the country near the Polish border, the Lviv regional military administration said on Sunday.

"The occupiers launched an air strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. According to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles," the administration said in a statement.

The attack was carried out at a military unit at the facility, Interfax Ukraine news agency cited Anton Mironovich, spokesman for the Academy of Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as saying.

"According to preliminary data there are no dead, but information about the injured and wounded is being clarified," Mironovich added.

The military training facility is located less than 25 km (15 miles) from the Polish border.

The mayor of another city in western Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk, said that Russian troops also continued to hit its airport on Sunday. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.