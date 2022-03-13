14 humanitarian corridors planned from embattled Ukrainian cities

Fourteen humanitarian corridors to enable civilians to flee embattled Ukrainian cities are planned for Sunday, according to Kyiv.



A convoy carrying several tonnes of relief supplies will also make a renewed attempt to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. The convoy includes empty buses that are to transport residents from the city, which has been heavily bombarded, to Zaporizhzhia on their way back.



So far, all attempts to establish a humanitarian corridor for Mariupol have failed. Ukraine and Russia blame each other for this.



Polohy, a town between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia, was also to be evacuated, along with several places in the west, north and northeast of the capital Kyiv and in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk.



