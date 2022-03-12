Western weapons deliveries to Ukraine could be targeted, says Russia

Western convoys bringing military aid to Ukrainian forces could be treated as legitimate military targets by the Russian forces invading Ukraine, warns Moscow.



"We have warned the US that the US-orchestrated inundation of Ukraine with weapons from some countries is not just a dangerous move, but also an action that makes these convoys legitimate targets," said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in comments carried by the Interfax news agency.



He repeated Russia's goal of demilitarizing Ukraine and said shipments coordinated by the US could be seen as "escalatory."



