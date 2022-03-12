Pro-Russian separatists conquer districts of Mariupol, Kyiv says

Pro-Russian separatists, supported by Russian troops, are continuing to gain ground in the enclosed Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, according to information from Kyiv.



The Ukrainian military announced that the enemy conquered the eastern outskirts. Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov with 400,000 inhabitants, has been besieged for days. The humanitarian situation is deteriorating.



According to Ukrainian sources, about half of the small town of Izyum in the Kharkiv area, on the border with the Donetsk region, is already under Russian control. This information could not be verified.



According to Kyiv, Russian troops tried to launch an offensive around the captured city of Volnovakha in the Donbass. There was also fierce fighting around the village of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine.