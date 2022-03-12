Cyclone Gombe kills at least 10 in Mozambique

At least 10 people have been killed by the tropical cyclone Gombe which made landfall in north-eastern Mozambique, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC) announced on Saturday.



Additionally, more than 2,200 houses had been destroyed and 47 classrooms in eight schools had been damaged by the storm which hit the coastal province of Nampula on Friday.



According to the authorities, six districts were completely cut off from the outside world by Friday afternoon.



"There are no telephone lines and that makes it difficult to get an idea of the true impact," said Antonio de Beleza of the National Emergency Centre. The day before, the country experienced heavy rain and wind speeds of around 200 kilometres per hour.



Southern Africa is currently in its summer cyclone season which can bring heavy storms and rain through to April. In January, Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi were all affected by cyclone Ana, which claimed the lives of more than 80 people. A second cyclone, Batsirai, killed more than 100 people in Madagascar in February.



The INGC continues to monitor the situation on the ground.

