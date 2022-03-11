Turkish, Russian defense chiefs discuss Ukraine war over phone

In a Friday phone call, Turkey 's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu the latest developments in war-torn Ukraine .

During the call, Akar stressed the importance of providing support for the safe arrival of civilian ships waiting in Russian ports to go to Turkey and opening a humanitarian corridor for evacuations, said the Turkish National Defense Ministry .

Akar also stressed the need for an urgent cease-fire in Ukraine to prevent further loss of life in the over two-week-old war.

He also reiterated that Turkey is trying to provide all kinds of support for humanitarian aid and is ready to continue doing its part to ensure peace in the region.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 2.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 2 million more displaced within the country.

At least 564 civilians have also been killed and 982 others injured in Ukraine, according to UN estimates.

While the EU, the US, and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations in Russia.