Russia requests UNSC meeting on US 'military biological activities'

Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday to deal with the United States' alleged development of biological weapons in Ukraine.



"Russian Mission asked for a meeting of [the UNSC] for 11 March to discuss the military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine," Dmitry Polyanskiy, first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN, tweeted.



There was initially no confirmation the emergency meeting would take place.



According to diplomats, the emergency meeting was scheduled to take place at 10 am (1500 GMT).



The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed there was a network of bio-labs in Ukraine working on behalf of the US Defence Department, a claim long dismissed as inaccurate.



The US has warned that false "propaganda" from Moscow alleging Ukraine is producing weapons of mass destruction could be a pretext for Russia to use them itself.



A senior US defence official called the allegations "absurd and laughable and untrue."



The US had indications that the Russians could be making these claims "as a way of creating a pretext of their own," what he called "an excuse to perhaps use these kinds of agents in an attack," the official added.



The result could be "potentially more aggressive military action" or "the actual use of some agents" in Ukraine, the official said.



After an inconclusive meeting on Thursday, the top diplomats from Russia and Ukraine indicated they were willing to conduct further talks.



The Russian military meanwhile announced plans to open escape corridors from Ukraine to Russia on a daily basis, suggesting Kiev should agree to them by 3 am (0000 GMT) on Friday.