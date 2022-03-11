NATO 'understands frustration' in Ukraine amid war with Russia

As the Ukraine-Russia war marks its 16th day, NATO stated that it "understands frustration" in Ukraine while noting that "an escalation beyond Ukraine's borders would actually just cause even more suffering more death."

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday also commented on the enacting of a no-fly zone in Ukraine as he stressed that "implementing a no-fly zone in Ukraine would mean massive airstrikes against Russian air defense systems, leading to direct confrontation with Russia."

"We see a brutality, we see an absolutely unjustified attack on Ukraine, on civilians in Ukraine and this is horrific," said Stoltenberg and urged Russia's President Vladimir Putin to "end this war."

Citing the Alliance's support to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said the NATO members are providing both military and financial aid while also imposing "heavy sanctions on Russia."

"NATO stands united partly in imposing unprecedented costs on Russia through economic sanctions we haven't seen before," said the alliance chief.

Stoltenberg also commended Turkiye on facilitating diplomatic and political processes "that can lead to a peaceful discussion between Ukraine and Russia."