Libya evacuates 1,200 citizens from Ukraine

Libya has evacuated 1,200 citizens from Ukraine amid Russia's war on the Eastern European country, the Foreign Ministry said late Thursday.

Noting that they are in "full coordination" with the Libyan embassy in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement that Libyan nationals have been evacuated from Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv and Sumy.

They said the evacuations were made via neighboring countries Poland, Slovakia and Romania.

At least 549 civilians have been killed and 957 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to UN figures. But the international body has maintained that conditions on the ground have made it "difficult to verify" the true number of civilian casualties.

More than 2.3 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.