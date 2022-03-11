Iran nuclear talks need a 'pause,' says EU foreign policy chief

A "pause" in the negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal is needed, the EU's foreign policy chief said on Friday, following last-minute demands from Russia that have thrown new obstacles into the talks.



"A pause in Vienna talks is needed, due to external factors," Josep Borrell tweeted, adding that "a final text is essentially ready and on the table."



Russia demanded guarantees a week ago that Western sanctions related to the invasion of Ukraine would not hamper economic and military relations between Iran and Russia.



The United States and European countries have rejected the idea, saying they have nothing to do with restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.



The agreement that has been worked out provides for the United States to lift its sanctions against Iran. In return, the Islamic Republic is to once again severely restrict its nuclear programme in order to prevent the development of nuclear weapons.



US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday that there are a few issues to be resolved - an indication that the Russian position is not the only stumbling block that still needs to be cleared out of the way.



The talks include representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain, the European Union and Iran. The EU has served as a chief interlocutor between the US and Iran in the negotiations that have been held in fits and starts in Vienna since April 2021.



