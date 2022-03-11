Finnish president talks to Zelensky before Putin phone call

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö first spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before a planned conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The two spoke about the war situation and Finnish support for Ukraine, Niinistö's office announced on Friday.



They also discussed the need to ensure safe evacuation of civilians through humanitarian corridors and the safety of nuclear power plants.



Niinistö and Zelensky had agreed to stay in touch, he said. "I have great respect for you, Mr President," Niinistö shared on Twitter following the phone call. "[I am] doing my best for peace."



Later in the day, Niinistö also planned to talk to Putin on the phone.



