2 Ukraine soldiers killed at Lutsk airbase: local authorities

Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed on Friday in Russian strikes on the Lutsk military airport in northwest Ukraine, local authorities said.

"At 05:45 am (0345 GMT), four rockets were fired... by a Russian army bomber on the Lutsk military airfield," said regional administration official Yuriy Pohuliayko on Telegram, adding that "two soldiers were killed and six wounded".

Earlier, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konachenkov announced that "Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk military airfields had been put out of action".

Lutsk mayor Ihor Polishchuk wrote on Facebook: "Explosions at the airport side. Everyone to shelters! Do not publish any photos, addresses or coordinates!"

Meanwhile, Russian strikes in Dnipro in central Ukraine on Friday killed at least one civilian, according to local emergency services.

Early on Friday, "there were three air strikes on the city, namely hitting a kindergarten, an apartment building and a two-story shoe factory, starting a fire. One person died," they said in a statement.