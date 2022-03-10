US House approves Ukraine humanitarian and military aid

The US House on Wednesday approved a $1.5 trillion spending bill to keep the government's doors open for the next six months as well as send $13.6 billion in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.



The bill includes more than $4 billion to assist Ukraine and others in Eastern Europe grappling with the millions of refugees fleeing the former Soviet republic after Russia invaded two weeks ago.



Nearly $7 billion would backfill the transfer of US military equipment to Ukraine and its allies, as well as cover the current and future deployment of American troops and equipment to defend NATO in the region. US President Joe Biden has said he would not send troops to Ukraine.



"We are becoming witness to one of the worst humanitarian crises we have seen in generations, which is why this bill provides $13.6 billion in humanitarian assistance, defense support and economic aid to help the Ukrainian people in their most desperate hour of need," said House Appropriations Chairperson Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut.



The bill was divided into two parts. The defense portion was approved overwhelmingly by members of both parties, 361-69. The remaining pieces had less support from Republicans but were approved 260-171, with one "present" vote.



The 2,741-page government spending bill attempts to avert a shutdown as soon as Friday evening. The bill now moves to the Senate, where leaders hope to approve it quickly, but they have a brief, stopgap spending bill on deck if needed to avert a shutdown.



