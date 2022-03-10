US conclusively rejects 'high risk' Polish jet transfer to Ukraine

The Pentagon on Wednesday offered a conclusive rejection of a plan to transfer fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine to battle Russian forces there, saying the "high risk" move could have been interpreted as an escalation.

After US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Polish counterpart earlier Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that "we do not support the transfer of additional fighter aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force at this time, and therefore have no desire to see them in our custody."

"That is something that we are not going to explore right now," Kirby added, regarding Poland's offer to send its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Kyiv via a US air base in Germany.