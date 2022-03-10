News World UN, aid organizations denounce attack on Mariupol hospital

DPA WORLD Published March 10,2022 Subscribe

The United Nations and aid organizations have condemned Russia's attack on a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the attack "horrific" in a tweet.



"Civilians are paying the highest price for a war that has nothing to do with them. This senseless violence must stop. End the bloodshed now," he asserted.



Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it could not confirm "this was a targeted attack" but that its staff said "houses and hospitals have been damaged during the fighting over the past days."



"With active shelling, gunfights, and aerial bombardment in Mariupol ongoing, seeking health care has become increasingly hard, especially for expecting mothers and elderly people who are limited in their movements," MSF emergency manager Kate White said in a statement.



"I am horrified by the reported attack today on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine – an attack which reportedly left young children and women in labor buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings," said UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell.

















