Zelensky calls hospital bombing 'war crime', says Ukraine to create 6 humanitarian corridors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday described a Russian air strike on a children's hospital in the southeastern city of Mariupol as a "war crime" after it prompted international condemnation.

"We have not done and would never do anything like this war crime in any of the cities of the Donetsk or Lugansk regions, or of any region... because we are people. But are you?" Zelensky asked, switching to Russian to make his point.

Around 35,000 Ukrainians were evacuated through humanitarian corridors from three cities on Wednesday, Zelensky said, adding authorities planned to open another six escape routes on Thursday.

Zelensky said in a televised address that rescue efforts would focus on Mariupol and Izyum, which have both been heavily bombarded. A children's hospital was bombed in Mariupol on Wednesday despite a Russian pledge to halt firing so at least some trapped civilians could escape the city.

Zelensky said the 35,000 civilians had left from the cities of Sumy and Energodar as well as towns in the Kyiv region.

Interfax Ukraine news agency earlier cited Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, as saying a total of around 48,000 Ukrainians had been evacuated through humanitarian corridors so far, most of them from Sumy.