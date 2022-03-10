Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents discuss Russia-Ukraine war

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev met in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday and discussed bilateral ties, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine.

During their meeting, the two leaders also expressed their views on the contribution of their countries' cooperation to the energy security of Europe, according to a statement by Turkiye's Communications Directorate.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global companies from Russia.

At least 516 civilians have been killed and 908 others injured in Ukraine so far, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

TURKEY-AZERBAIJAN TIES

The leaders also emphasized their determination to further enhance Turkey-Azerbaijan relations that developed on the basis of brotherhood and friendship in all fields, said the statement.

They also discussed the opening of the Zangezur corridor, connecting Turkey and Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan-Kars railway, as well as Turkey-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline project.

Meanwhile, bilateral ties were also evaluated by Erdoğan and Aliyev in line with the strategic cooperation agreed in the Shusha Declaration that was signed last June.

Raising relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan to the level of an alliance, the Shusha Declaration was inked in a ceremony attended by the two countries' presidents in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, liberated in November 2020 from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.

It focuses on defense cooperation and establishing new transportation routes, affirming the joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats, and the restructuring and modernization of their armed forces.

The declaration also emphasizes that Armenia's groundless allegations against Turkey and attempts to distort history were damaging peace and stability in the region, stating that the opening of the Zangezur corridor -- connecting eastern Turkey and Azerbaijan -- and the Nakhchivan-Kars railway will further contribute to the strengthening of ties.

Turkey was a key backer of Azerbaijan during the 44-day Karabakh war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which erupted on Sept. 27, 2020 and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire on Nov. 10.