Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday accused Russia of "war crimes" a day after a shocking attack on a children's hospital in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

"We're seeing how hospitals are being bombed. They are attacking civil society in an indiscriminate manner, therefore clearly violating human rights and more than likely committing war crimes," he said during a visit to a Ukrainian refugee centre near Madrid.

"Such war crimes cannot go unpunished."