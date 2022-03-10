Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats meet in resort city of Antalya to find lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Ukraine and Russia met on Thursday with the aim of reaching lasting peace as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 15th day.

The high-level tripartite meeting began at 11:20 a.m. local time (0820GMT) on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye and lasted for more than an hour.



The ministers began talks on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the southern Turkish resort of Antalya, joined by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu , a Turkish official told AFP in comments confirmed by the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministries.

Images of the meeting showed the Russian, Turkish and Ukrainian delegations sitting on each side of a 'U' shaped table, with each minister accompanied by just two other officials.

Kuleba said in a video on Wednesday that his expectations were "limited" for the talks and said their success would depend on "what instructions and directives Lavrov is under" from the Kremlin.

Both ministers were due to make separate statements to the press after the talks. There was no indication that they had shaken hands ahead of the discussions.

The meeting is taking place against the background of international outrage after an attack on a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol which, according to Kyiv, killed at least three people, including a young girl.

The Turkey talks are one of a number of diplomatic initiatives underway.

Israel is seeking to broker a solution through direct talks with President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron is also frequently phoning the Kremlin chief.

"There is today a very slim hope and we need to seize it... without being naive," France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France Inter radio.

"The goal is the same that the fighting stops but we need to put great pressure on Russia," he added.

"We are working to stop this crisis transforming into a tragedy," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

"I hope the meeting between the ministers will open the way to a permanent ceasefire."

Erdoğan is scheduled to talk on the phone with US President Joe Biden Thursday at 1530 GMT, according to the Turkish presidency.









