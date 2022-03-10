POLISH PRESIDENT: RUSSIAS BEHAVIOUR IN UKRAINE IS BARBARIC

The actions of the Russian military in Ukraine are tantamount to genocide, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday.



"When you bomb hospitals with pregnant women and children, ... when you drop bombs and fire missiles into residential areas where there is no military infrastructure, that is barbarism that bears the hallmarks of genocide," Duda said in Warsaw after a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris.



Duda added that a group of investigators from the International Criminal Court in The Hague had already arrived in Poland and would begin probing whether war crimes had taken place in neighbouring Ukraine.



He said Ukrainian refugees in Poland had evidence, including video recordings.



Poland had previously announced that it would set up a documentation centre to gather evidence of possible war crimes . More than 1.4 million refugees have already arrived in the country in the first two weeks of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Harris also expressed horror at the attack on a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Wednesday. She lamented that in recent weeks, and even more so in the past 24 hours, there have been "atrocities of unimaginable proportions."



The US vice president echoed calls for an international investigation into possible war crimes.



The United Nations, she said, already has a process under way to do so, and the United States will participate wherever appropriate.



The attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol killed three people, including a child, according to the city's deputy mayor. Ukrainian authorities had said 17 people were injured after the attack, including pregnant women.



Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that there were no medical personnel in the hospital but that it was a camp for ultra-radical fighters.

