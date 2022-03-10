Over 1M child refugees forced flee war in Ukraine: UN

More than 1 million children have fled Ukraine as the Russian war continues to ravage the country, UNICEF said on Thursday.

Most of the children crossed into Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, and Romania with their families to run away from the war, according to the UN's children agency.

"The number of children on the move is staggering, an indication of how desperate the situation for children and families in Ukraine has become," said Afshan Khan, UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia.

"Children are leaving everything they know behind in search of safety. This is heart-breaking," she added.

At least 37 children have been killed and 50 others injured in less than two weeks, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

UNICEF renewed its call for safe, rapid, and unimpeded humanitarian access to reach populations in need and for the safe passage of civilians to reach the services and protection to which they are entitled.

The UN agency said it is appealing for $349 million to prevent further deterioration of the welfare of children in Ukraine and neighboring countries and enable the adequate provision of critical life-saving support.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global companies from Russia.