Moscow says to open daily humanitarian corridors from Ukraine to Russia

Moscow said Thursday that it will open daily humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians fleeing fighting in Ukraine to Russian territory, despite Kyiv insisting that no evacuation routes should lead to Russia.

"Humanitarian corridors towards the Russian Federation will now be opened, without any agreements, every day from 10:00 am," defence ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev was quoted as saying by Russian agencies. He said evacuation routes in other directions would proceed "in agreement with the Ukrainian side".