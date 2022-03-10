Montenegro lifts most coronavirus restrictions

Montenegro lifted the majority of its coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, including the obligation to show a certificate of vaccination, recovery or a negative test in order to enter the country.



Igor Galic, the director of Montenegro's institute for public health, made the announcement at a news conference.



Visits to restaurants, cultural sites and sporting events will also be possible from Friday without having to show any coronavirus documentation. Masks are still needed indoors and restrictions still apply to the numbers of people allowed at certain venues.



Galic said the coronavirus situation was improving in Montenegro, with a seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people of 114.



