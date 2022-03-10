News World Lithuania places order for anti-tank missiles from U.S.

Lithuania places order for anti-tank missiles from U.S.

DPA WORLD Published March 10,2022 Subscribe

Lithuania will buy €36 million ($40 million) worth of Javelin anti-tank missiles and other military equipment from the US, the Lithuanian Defence Ministry announced in Vilnius on Thursday.



A deal with Washington has been signed, although the number of weapons systems was not disclosed.



"Stocking up the stores of the Lithuanian army with these systems is of particular importance given the very difficult geopolitical situation after the Russian invasion of Ukraine," Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said in a statement.



The weapons systems would strengthen the defence and combat capabilities of the troops in the Baltic EU and NATO member country.



Lithuania shares a border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad as well as with Russian ally Belarus. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised security concerns in the country.







