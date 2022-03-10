Italy, China agree on joint efforts for peace in Ukraine

Italy and China agreed on joint efforts to establish a peace path in Ukraine, as the country has entered into the third week as a warzone by Russia, the Italian foreign minister announced Thursday.

"I just ended a video call with my Chinese colleague Wang Yi," Luigi Di Maio said on Facebook, adding: "We agreed on joint efforts for a peaceful way forward in Ukraine."

"He assured me that China will try to play an increasingly constructive role in facilitating the peace path between Russia and Ukraine," he stressed.

"There is no doubt about one thing; the humanitarian crisis must be stopped immediately," he said, noting: "We need maximum international coordination and strong diplomatic pressure for a ceasefire as soon as possible."

"That's what I told my Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid yesterday (Wednesday)," he recalled.

" Humanitarian corridors are an absolute priority, especially after the destruction of the children's hospital (in Ukraine's Mariupol). Yesterday's action is cruel and inhuman, it is contrary to all human rights," Di Maio condemned, adding: "There is already a procedure (underway) supported by Italy for confirming war crimes."

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global companies from Russia.

At least 516 civilians have been killed and 908 others injured in Ukraine, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.