France expects up to 100,000 Ukrainians to arrive

France said it anticipates up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to arrive and promised Thursday to provide accommodation for all those fleeing the war with Russia.

In the coming weeks, 50,000 to 100,000 could arrive, according to Joseph Zimet, coordinator of the inter-ministerial crisis unit.

The unit will anticipate the arrival and make arrangements for reception needs, he said at a news conference after the first meeting of the crisis unit.

Since the war began Feb. 24, more than 2 million people have fled the fighting, including half the population of Ukraine's capital of Kyiv.

Around 7,251 are estimated to have arrived in France. The Interior Ministry said accommodations for new arrivals is a priority and it has identified more than 24,000 places, in addition to emergency reception centers.

The sponsorship platform, I am committed to Ukraine, has received an overwhelming response from more than 400,000 citizens who have offered their residences and other assistance.

"We are opening our arms wide to welcome them. It is our duty and this is what the French expect," said Marlene Schiappa, junior minister for citizenship.

France and other EU countrie s have activated a temporary protection device for Ukrainian nationals offering them status and benefits similar to refugees, including visas, work rights, schooling for children, access to health care and immediate asylum seeker allowance according to family composition for up to one year.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who criticized the UK government for a "lack of humanity" toward Ukrainians being turned back at the Calais port for not having visas, welcomed a new relaxation of the visa procedures.

Britain will allow Ukrainians with passports without visiting the visa application center for biometrics.

Darmanin said the announcement was a step in the right direction.

France and the UK are continuing talks to facilitate the transfer of Ukrainians housed at Calais who are trying to reunite with their families in the UK, he wrote on Twitter.