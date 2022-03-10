Çavuşoğlu meets with Russian, Ukrainian counterparts in push for peace

In a push for peace in the region, Turkey 's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday met with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Antalya, southern Turkey.

"At a time of great need for peace, met with my Russian and Ukrainian counterparts (Sergey) Lavrov & (Dmytro) Kuleba in a tripartite format on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum ," he said on Twitter.

"We sincerely hope that peace prevails in our region. We will continue our efforts for diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine ," he added.

The high-level tripartite meeting was arranged by Turkey as part of Turkey's continued efforts to mediate between the warring countries.

As Turkey enjoys good relations with both countries and has a deep diplomatic experience, it is in a unique position to broker peace, according to Turkish officials.