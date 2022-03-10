Austria sees record new Covid cases for the second day running

Austria has set a new record for the number of new daily coronavirus infections for the second day running, the authorities announced on Thursday.



After almost 48,000 new cases were recorded within the previous 24 hours on Wednesday, the figure for Thursday had reached almost 50,000.



Experts have been critical of the Austrian government's decision to lift almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions on March 5, arguing that the move was coming too soon.



The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in Austria fell slightly compared to the day before, however, while the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care remained stable.



The seven-day incidence per 100,000 people in Austria currently stands at around 2,800 cases.



