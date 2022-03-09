Ukraine withdraws UN peacekeeping troops, equipment from DR Congo

The United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) announced Tuesday that Ukraine decided to withdraw its military contingent, including personnel, helicopters, and equipment from its mission.

The announcement was made by MONUSCO during a news conference in the capital Kinshasa, according to the 7sur7 Congo news agency.

"We take note of this decision and thank Ukraine for its strong contribution to MONUSCO and other peace operations. The impact of this withdrawal is under review," the mission said, according to the agency.

The contingent includes about 250 soldiers.

The decision by Ukraine comes as the country is at war against invading Russian forces.

MONUSCO said Ukraine asked its troops to return home and join the war.