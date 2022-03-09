Turkish, Ukrainian defense ministers discuss cease-fire, humanitarian aid

Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Wednesday exchanged over phone views on ensuring a cease-fire in Ukraine, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid.

According to a statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry, Akar told Reznikov that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are important for a permanent solution to the military conflict.

Underlining the importance of declaring a permanent cease-fire at the earliest, Akar said Turkey is ready to do its part in delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine and establishing peace.

Soon after the conversation, Reznikov tweeted: "Regular dialogue with our friends & partners from #Turkey. The next humanitarian aid from Turkey was discussed with the DefMinister Hulusi Akar. We also discussed the need to open more humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians. Thanks to all our partners for their support."

It came as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to hold high-level talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Turkey's southern resort city of Antalya on Thursday, ahead of a 3-day diplomacy forum.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation and led to severe financial sanctions on Moscow.

Taking note of the global outcry, many global corporations have also suspended their Russian operations.

At least 474 civilians have been killed and 861 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, and over 2.1 million people have fled to neighboring countries, according to UN estimates.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday the sanctions have destabilized the global economy, particularly due to a rise in energy prices.