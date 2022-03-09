Turkish president, EU Commission chief discuss Russia-Ukraine war

In a Wednesday phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the latest developments about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

According to a written statement by the Turkish presidency, the two leaders also addressed bilateral relations between Turkey and the EU.

The Russia-Ukraine war has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia, including McDonald's and Starbucks over the last 24 hours.

At least 516 civilians have been killed and 908 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war against its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 2.1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.