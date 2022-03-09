Turkey hosts top Russia, Ukraine diplomats in bid for peace

The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers will Thursday hold face-to-face talks in southern Turkey in the first high-level contact between Kyiv and Moscow since Russia invaded its neighbour two weeks ago.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has pushed for Turkey to play a mediation role, has expressed hope the talks can avert tragedy and even help agree on a ceasefire.

Senior Ukrainian officials, including the defence minister, have held a sequence of meetings with a Russian delegation in Belarus largely devoted to humanitarian issues, but Moscow has not sent any ministers to the talks.

Lavrov and Kuleba will be joined at the meeting Thursday morning by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, with NATO member Turkey keen to maintain strong relations with both sides despite the conflict.

Kuleba confirmed in a video on Facebook he was preparing to meet Lavrov on Thursday, warning that his expectations were "limited".

He said the success of the talks would depend on "what instructions and directives Lavrov is under" from the Kremlin at the discussions.

"I am not pinning any great hopes on them but we will try and get the most out of" the talks with effective preparation, he said.

'ACTIVE NEUTRALITY'

The visit to Antalya will be the first trip abroad for Lavrov since Russia was isolated by the Western world with biting sanctions that have also targeted President Vladimir Putin's long-serving top diplomat.

The meeting is likely to be tense after Kuleba in an interview last week with CNN described Lavrov as the "Ribbentrop of his time" in reference to the foreign minister of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Wednesday that Lavrov would be attending the meeting, which will be on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum organised by Çavuşoğlu in Antalya, his home city.

"We are working to stop this crisis transforming into a tragedy," Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

"I hope the meeting between the ministers will open the way to a permanent ceasefire."

Turkey is a traditional ally of Ukraine and has supplied the country with Bayraktar drones which Kyiv has deployed in the conflict.

But it is seeking to maintain good relations with Russia.

Erdogan called the Russian invasion "unacceptable".

"This active neutrality succeeded in bringing Turkey to the centre of the diplomatic game," said Berk Esen of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

LOW 'BREAKTHROUGH' CHANCE

The war has sparked Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II, with more than two million people crossing Ukraine's borders, according to the United Nations.

The West's sanctions on Russia have failed to dissuade Putin from pushing on with his assault.

"I think every effort helps, but I don't think there is much hope for a breakthrough just yet," the Foreign Policy Research Institute's Middle East Program director Aaron Stein told AFP.

Washington Institute fellow Soner Çağaptay said he would "be highly surprised" if the Antalya talks led to a major breakthrough, with other leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also seeking to mediate.

But he praised as a "huge success for Turkish diplomacy" the fact that the two foreign ministers "are agreeing to meet in person in a neutral territory".

"That's quite significant even if there's no breakthrough," he told AFP.



