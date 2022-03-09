POLLS OPEN FOR S. KOREAS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Polls opened early Wednesday as South Koreans began to vote for their next president, with the race a tight battle between the two frontrunners liberal Lee Jae-myung and conservative Yoon Suk-yeol.

Voting day is a public holiday in the country of 44 million, with polling booths open from 6 am (2100 GMT) to 6 pm, with an additional 90 minutes allotted after closing when Covid-positive voters will be allowed to cast their ballots.

Record early voting indicates turnout will be high after a campaign dominated by mud-slinging between Lee, of the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon of the opposition People Power Party.

The first voters arrived at polling stations as it was still dark, lining up at polling stations wearing their masks.

South Korea is in the grip of an Omicron Covid wave, with more than 200,000 new virus cases being recorded most days this month.

More than a million people are currently isolating at home after testing positive, health authorities say. The country amended its electoral laws last month to ensure they would be able to vote.

In a two-day early voting exercise last week, a record-breaking 37 percent of the 44 million people eligible cast their ballots -- the highest number since the system was introduced in 2013.

Polls show the top concerns among the electorate are skyrocketing house prices in the capital Seoul, rising domestic inequality and stubborn youth unemployment.