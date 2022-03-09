Kosovo lifts visa requirements for Ukrainians

Kosovo suspended visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens, the foreign minister announced Wednesday, in the latest move by Pristina to support the embattled country following the Russian invasion.

"We hope that the suspension of the visa regime for Ukrainian citizens would positively contribute to their entry or transit through the territory of the Republic of Kosovo," Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz said in a statement.

Even with its modest economic and political weight, Kosovo has offered its support to Ukraine, despite Kyiv's years-long refusal to recognise the disputed territory's independence.

Last week, Kosovo's parliament voted to condemn Russia's "illegal, unprovoked and unjustified" invasion of Ukraine and launched its own targeted sanctions against Moscow.

Kosovo has also pledged to welcome thousands of Ukrainian refugees and allocate a special fund to assist the Ukrainian people.

"We find many similarities with our situation a quarter of a century ago," Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti told AFP on Tuesday.

"A much larger neighbour wanted to occupy, oppress and discriminate against you by creating apartheid."

Ethnic-majority Albanian Kosovo proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008, a move that Belgrade and a smattering of other countries including Russia and Ukraine have refused to recognise.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo have remained high since the 1998-1999 war between independence-seeking ethnic Albanian guerrillas and Serbian forces, which killed roughly 13,000 people.