EUROPEAN COUNCIL CHIEF SAYS EUS INDEPENDENCE MORE URGENT THAN EVER

European Council President Charles Michel has said the European Union urgently needs to become more independent, given Russia's war on Ukraine.



Michel's comments were included in invitations to an informal EU summit that is to be held on Thursday and Friday in Versailles near Paris.



Michel said he wanted to discuss reducing Europe's dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal at the meeting. Strengthening the EU's defence capabilities and creating more robust economic foundations are also on the agenda.



"In the light of recent events, it is more urgent than ever that we take decisive steps towards building our sovereignty, reducing our dependencies and designing a new growth and investment model," Michel said in the invitation.



