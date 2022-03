EU agrees to toughen sanctions on Russia and Belarus over Ukraine war

The EU has agreed to add more Russian oligarchs and officials to its sanctions blacklist, tighten controls on cryptocurrency transfers and target the maritime sector over Moscow's war in Ukraine , diplomats said Wednesday.

The 27-nation bloc also gave the go-ahead to cut three Belarusian banks from the global SWIFT payments system over Minsk's support for the Kremlin's attack, the French mission, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, tweeted.