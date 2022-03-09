 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan: Fascist practices followed by West against Russians cast a shadow over Ukraine’s ‘legitimate struggle’

Erdoğan: Fascist practices followed by West against Russians cast a shadow over Ukraine’s ‘legitimate struggle’

Fascist practices’ followed by Western nations against innocent Russians cast a shadow over Ukraine’s ‘legitimate struggle’, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his address to ruling AK Party lawmakers during a weekly parliamentary meeting on Wednesday.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 09,2022
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN: FASCIST PRACTICES FOLLOWED BY WEST AGAINST RUSSIANS CAST A SHADOW OVER UKRAINE’S ‘LEGITIMATE STRUGGLE’
Turkey rejects moves resembling 'witch-hunt' against Russian people, writers, students and artists, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement on Wednesday.

'Fascist practices' followed by Western nations against innocent Russians cast a shadow over Ukraine's 'legitimate struggle' in resisting Russian troops by fueling a "climate of hatred and grudges and sowing new grievances, the Turkish leader stressed in his address to the ruling AK Party lawmakers during a weekly parliamentary meeting while referring to Germany's Munich Philharmonic firing a Russian conductor over his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Just as we would not abandon Ukraine, we also do not accept actions akin to a witch-hunt against the Russian people, literature, students or artists," Erdoğan told the lawmakers.

"International organizations fell short taking action over war zones, especially UN Security Council," Erdoğan underlined in his remarks.


ERDOĞAN BLASTS WEST FOR DISCRIMINATING AGAINST REFUGEES


On refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, amid reports some African and Asian refugees have been held back, Erdoğan stated that a mindset that discriminates against the oppressed based on their religion, national origin, or skin colour has nothing to do with humanity or civilization.

"Turkey never classified those fleeing war and persecution according to their language, religion or skin colour," Erdoğan said in a statement.

Turkey has been hosting over 4 million refugees, most of them coming from war-torn Syria, more than any country in the world.


ANTALYA DIPLOMACY FORUM EXPECTED TO OPEN THE DOOR FOR PERMANENT CEASEFIRE


With the Russian, Ukrainian, and Turkish foreign ministers set to hold a meeting this week in Turkiye's southern resort city of Antalya, Erdoğan also stressed Turkey's strenuous diplomatic efforts to end the war.

He said he hoped the meeting, set to be held on the eve of the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, would "open the door" for a permanent cease-fire in Ukraine.