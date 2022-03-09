Erdoğan: Fascist practices followed by West against Russians cast a shadow over Ukraine’s ‘legitimate struggle’

Turkey
rejects moves resembling 'witch-hunt'
against Russian people, writers, students and artists, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
said in a statement on Wednesday.
'Fascist practices
' followed by Western nations against innocent Russians cast a shadow over Ukraine
's 'legitimate struggle' in resisting Russian troops by fueling a "climate of hatred and grudges and sowing new grievances, the Turkish leader stressed in his address to the ruling AK Party lawmakers
during a weekly parliamentary meeting while referring to Germany's Munich Philharmonic firing a Russian conductor
over his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin
.
"Just as we would not abandon Ukraine
, we also do not accept actions akin to a witch-hunt against the Russian people, literature, students or artists," Erdoğan told the lawmakers.
"International organizations fell short taking action over war zones
, especially UN Security Council
," Erdoğan underlined in his remarks.
ERDOĞAN BLASTS WEST FOR DISCRIMINATING AGAINST REFUGEES
On refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine
, amid reports some African and Asian refugees
have been held back, Erdoğan stated that a mindset that discriminates against the oppressed
based on their religion, national origin, or skin colour has nothing to do with humanity or civilization.
"Turkey
never classified those fleeing war and persecution
according to their language, religion or skin colour," Erdoğan said in a statement.
Turkey has been hosting over 4 million refugees
, most of them coming from war-torn Syria
, more than any country in the world.
ANTALYA DIPLOMACY FORUM EXPECTED TO OPEN THE DOOR FOR PERMANENT CEASEFIRE
With the Russian, Ukrainian, and Turkish foreign ministers set to hold a meeting this week in Turkiye's southern resort city of Antalya, Erdoğan also stressed Turkey's strenuous diplomatic efforts to end the war.
He said he hoped the meeting, set to be held on the eve of the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, would "open the door" for a permanent cease-fire in Ukraine.