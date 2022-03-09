Erdoğan: Fascist practices followed by West against Russians cast a shadow over Ukraine’s ‘legitimate struggle’

Turkey

'witch-hunt'

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Fascist practices

Ukraine

Ukraine



ERDOĞAN BLASTS WEST FOR DISCRIMINATING AGAINST REFUGEES



ANTALYA DIPLOMACY FORUM EXPECTED TO OPEN THE DOOR FOR PERMANENT CEASEFIRE

rejects moves resemblingagainst Russian people, writers, students and artists, Turkish Presidentsaid in a statement on Wednesday.' followed by Western nations against innocent Russians cast a shadow over's 'legitimate struggle' in resisting Russian troops by fueling a "climate of hatred and grudges and sowing new grievances, the Turkish leader stressed in his address to the rulingduring a weekly parliamentary meeting while referring to Germany's Munich Philharmonic firing aover his support for Russian President"Just as we would not abandon, we also do not accept actions akin to a witch-hunt against the Russian people, literature, students or artists," Erdoğan told the lawmakers."International organizations fell short taking action over, especially," Erdoğan underlined in his remarks.On refugees fleeing the war in, amid reports some African and Asianhave been held back, Erdoğan stated that a mindset that discriminates against thebased on their religion, national origin, or skin colour has nothing to do with humanity or civilization.never classified those fleeing war andaccording to their language, religion or skin colour," Erdoğan said in a statement.Turkey has been hosting over 4 million, most of them coming from war-torn, more than any country in the world.



With the Russian, Ukrainian, and Turkish foreign ministers set to hold a meeting this week in Turkiye's southern resort city of Antalya, Erdoğan also stressed Turkey's strenuous diplomatic efforts to end the war.



He said he hoped the meeting, set to be held on the eve of the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, would "open the door" for a permanent cease-fire in Ukraine.