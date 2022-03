The Russian invasion of Ukraine means military cooperation in the European Union and NATO must be advanced, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in Paris on Wednesday.



EU leaders' have a "solemn duty to make these two organisations that are essential to Europe even stronger," Rutte said.



The EU needs to rely less on the United States for defence, Rutte said and develop more military cooperation between European allies.



The bloc also needs to work closer with NATO, he said.