Turkish defense minister speaks with Russian counterpart, praises Russia-Ukraine talks

Praising talks between Moscow and Kyiv amid the war in Ukraine, the Turkish defense minister on Tuesday told his Russian counterpart that negotiations between the two countries could make a permanent solution possible.

"Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will contribute significantly to establishing peace, stability, and improving the humanitarian situation, and thus a permanent solution will be possible," Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu by phone, said a Turkish Defense Ministry statement.

Discussing the latest developments in the war in Ukraine, Akar stressed the importance of declaring a cease-fire across Ukraine immediately for peace and stability with no further casualties.

Efforts to open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians are also welcome, he said.

Akar also voiced his expectation of support for commercial ships waiting at Russian ports coming to Turkiye safely amid the current situation.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 474 civilians have been killed and 861 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN, while cautioning that conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

Some 2 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, the UN refugee agency said.