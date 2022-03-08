News World More than 10 killed in Russian airstrikes on north-eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy

"In some localities, residential buildings were bombed," Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of Sumy's regional administration, said in statement posted on Facebook early Tuesday. He said several houses were destroyed when a bomb hit near the centre of Sumy. More than ten people were killed, including children, he said.

DPA WORLD Published March 08,2022