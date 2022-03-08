News World Former Ukrainian leader Yanukovych calls on Zelensky to give up

Former Ukrainian leader Yanukovych calls on Zelensky to give up

"You personally are obliged to stop the bloodshed and reach a peace agreement at any cost," Pro-Russian politician Viktor Yanukovych wrote in a message circulated by Russian state agency Ria Novosti on Tuesday.

Anadolu Agency WORLD Published March 08,2022 Subscribe