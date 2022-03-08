Fire at Rohingya camp kills one, destroys 100 homes in Bangladesh

At least one Rohingya child has died after a fire destroyed more than 100 homes at the refugee camp in the south-eastern Bangladeshi district of Cox's Bazar, officials said on Tuesday.



Fire Service and Civil Defence department official Zahed Chowdhury said the charred body of the four-year-old boy was found in the debris after firefighters doused the flames that broke out in one of the sprawling refugee camps in Ukhiya sub-district in the afternoon.



The accident occurred nearly 325 kilometres south-east of the capital Dhaka.



The cause of the fire could not immediately be identified, said Chowdhury, adding that it might have been started by a gas stove used for cooking.



He said most of the residents had fled to safety soon after the fire broke out.



More than 100 homes at the site, known as camp-5, were completely gutted, said Mohammad Shamsuddoza, an official at Bangladesh's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission.



He said the residents affected had been brought to temporary shelters.



Fires occur frequently at the refugee camps. Fifteen people died in a major fire that ravaged parts of the Rohingya refugee camps in March last year. Three others died in another fire a month later.



More than 1 million Rohingya Muslims have been living in 34 squalid camps built on more than 3,000 hectares of hilly land in Cox's Bazar since fleeing persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.



Nearly 750,000 people crossed the border after Myanmar launched a military crackdown on the ethnic group in 2017.



