West asks for Russia to be suspended from Interpol

Several Western countries, including the UK and the United States, have called on Interpol to suspend Russia from the international law enforcement organisation, according to British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The UK, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have requested "the immediate suspension of Russia's access to its systems", Patel tweeted on Sunday.

The grouping asked Interpol's executive committee to make a decision this week.

"Russia's actions are a direct threat to the safety of individuals and to international law enforcement cooperation," Patel added.

While Patel did not specify the reason for the request, Western allies have been seeking to diplomatically and economically isolate Moscow over its invasion of Eastern European neighbour Ukraine.

On Sunday, US chief diplomat Antony Blinken said Washington had seen "very credible reports" that Russia had committed war crimes during the incursion, particularly in the treatment of civilians.

At the UN Human Rights Council last week, members overwhelmingly voted to establish an investigation into allegations of abuses committed by Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

Interpol, a network of 194 member countries, aims to facilitate the policing of international crimes.



