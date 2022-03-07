US deploys 500 more troops to Europe to bolster NATO defence

The United States is sending another 500 soldiers to reinforce its presence in Europe.



A senior Defence Department official said in a telephone briefing with journalists on Monday that the soldiers would be sent to Germany, Greece, Poland and Romania.



Among other things, their task would be to support efforts to protect NATO airspace .



The deployment was not triggered by recent developments over the weekend in regards to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the official said.



In recent weeks, the US has deployed thousands more troops to Europe.



A total of around 100,000 US soldiers are permanently or temporarily in Europe.



